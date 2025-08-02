Aug 2, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
8 surprising ways to use orange peel in kitchen
Rishika Baranwal
Orange peel is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, fiber, and natural oils. Using it not only adds flavour but reduces kitchen waste and adds healthful nutrients.
Transform orange peel into chewy, sweet-tart candies by blanching and simmering them in sugar syrup. Enjoy on their own, dip in dark chocolate, or use as a garnish for cakes and desserts.
Candy the peel
Grate fresh zest or dry the peel and grind it into your favourite spice mixes. It adds bright citrus notes to dressings, rubs, or baked goods without the bitterness.
Zest it into spice blends
A tangy, South-Indian-inspired relish made with finely chopped peel, spices, coconut, and tamarind. It’s bold, aromatic, and perfect with rice, dosas, or flatbreads.
Make orange peel chutney
Gently simmer peel strips in olive oil or ghee to extract essential oils. Use the infused fat in salads, marinades, or roasting to impart subtle citrus richness.
Infused oils or ghee
Dry peel strips and steep them to make soothing orange peel tea, caffeine-free and aromatic. You can combine with herbs or spices for added flavour.
Brew tea with peel
Use softened or candied peel in recipes like orange peel polenta cake or fruit loaf. It adds texture, moisture, and citrus depth without wasting leftovers.
Bake into cakes and desserts
Add small pieces of dried peel to pickles, vinaigrettes, or marinades (like pickled onions or roasted meats). It brightens dishes and complements savory ingredients.
Flavour pickled dishes or dressings
Mix fresh zest with coarse sea salt (or sugar) to create finishing salt or sweet sprinkles. Works beautifully on roasted vegetables, cocktails, baked fruit, or seafood.
Citrus salt or sugar
