8 surprising benefits of rice flour for skin

Rice flour is a very beneficial ingredient for our skin. Here are some surprising benefits of rice flour for skin that you should know about.
Rice flour can effectively absorb excess oil, helping to control shine and reduce greasiness, making it beneficial for oily and combination skin.
Rice flour contains natural enzymes that can help brighten skin and even out its tone, potentially reducing dark spots and pigmentation.
Rice flour can act as a gentle exfoliant, removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores, leading to smoother and softer skin.
Rice flour has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, making it suitable for sensitive skin and helping to calm inflammation and reduce irritation.
Rice flour can help maintain and repair the skin's natural barrier, protecting it against pollution and free radicals.
Rice flour is rich in antioxidants that can combat the effects of harmful compounds like elastase, which can contribute to premature ageing.
Using rice flour face packs can help reduce tan and reverse the effects of milder sun damage.
Rice flour can provide a temporary tightening effect on the skin, making it appear firmer.