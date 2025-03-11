8 superfoods to include in your daily diet

Mar 11, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Here are eight superfoods that you can include in your daily diet as they can give you nutrients, minerals and required energy.
Fish can be a good source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which help prevent heart disease.
Dark, leafy greens are a good source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and calcuim, as well as several pythochemicals (chemicals made by plants that have a positive effect on your health). They also add fiber into the diet.
Hazelnuts, walnuts, almonds, pecans - nuts are a good source of plant protein. They also contain monounsaturated fats, which may be a factor in reducing the risk of heart disease.
Olive oil is a good source of vitamin E, polyphenols, and monounsaturated fatty acids, all which help reduce the risk of heart disease.
A good source of both soluble and insoluble fibre, whole grains also contain several vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. They have been shown to lower cholesterol and protect against heart disease and diabetes.
A good source of calcium and protein, yoghurt also contains live cultures called probiotics. These "good bacteria" can protect the body from other, more harmful bacteria.
This broad category includes kidney, black, red, and garbanzo beans, as well as soybeans and peas. Legumes are an excellent source of fibre, folate, and plant-based protein. Studies show they can help reduce the risk of heart disease.
These are high in vitamin C and lycopene, which has been shown to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.