8 summer skincare tips for hydration this season

May 2, 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Here are some simple and effective skincare tips that can help you with skin hydration this season.
One of the crucial components of a summer skincare routine is to keep your skin protected from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.
Try to drink at least 8-10 liters of water every day to flush toxins from your body and keep your skin hydrated from within.
Exfoliating gently during the summer helps avoid skin irritation, which can be more sensitive because of sun exposure.
Sweat and dirt accumulation cause clogged pores and acne breakouts. Select a mild sulfate-free cleanser to prevent natural oil loss from your skin.
Lightweight, gel-based, or oil-free moisturizers work best during summer. These products keep your skin hydrated without clogging pores and minus excess shine.
The most delicate parts of your face, like your eyes and lips, need extra care in summer. Wear sunglasses and apply SPF rich lip balm.
Foods rich in omega-3s, like fatty fish, chia seeds, or walnuts, help maintain or decrease inflammation.
During the summers, it’s best to avoid hot showers as they can lead to dehydration.