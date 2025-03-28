Mar 28, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

8 summer skin care tips for healthy and glowing skin this season

Monica Singh

Here are some essential skin care tips for summer that you can follow for healthy and glowing skin.

Sunscreen is the closest thing we have to a fountain of youth. It really can slow down skin ageing. It can also help prevent skin cancer.

Apply sunscreen every day before you go outdoors

Before you go out during summer, you should wear protective clothing. For example you can wear long-sleeved shirt, jeans and a wide brimmed hat, which can provide the needed protection.

Wear protective clothing

Use micellar water and follow it up with an exfoliating cleanser to remove makeup, dead skin cells, and impurities from the skin.

Double cleanse

A face serum can be a great addition to your summer skincare routine. Face serums offer several benefits, with hydration being the number one. 

Face serum

One of the easiest ways to achieve a balanced pH is to use toner. A toner balances the pH levels of your skin and closes pores, making it a must-have in your summer skincare regimen.

Use hydrating toner and essence

Try to avoid using heavy creams during summer as they can make your skin oilier and more prone to acne. For best results, use a lightweight moisturiser to hydrate your skin without making it feel greasy.

SPF moisturiser for day and night cream for overnight regeneration

Go for light BB creams or tinted moisturisers instead of heavy foundations.

Avoid applying heavy makeup

Try out aloe vera face mask recipes at home to make your summer skincare fun and relaxing.

Add cooling ingredients

