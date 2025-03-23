8 summer breathable fabrics to beat the heat

Mar 23, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
As summers are approaching here are eight breathable fabrics that are lightweight and comfortable to beat the heat this summer.
Made from flax fibres, linen offers excellent air circulation and effective moisture absorption. Its lightweight and cooling properties make it a top choice for hot summer days, providing comfort and a stylish aesthetic.
The timeless favourite, this fibre is lightweight, airy, and offers excellent moisture absorption. It allows for airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable in the heat while providing a soft and fashionable feel.
With a texture similar to denim, chambray is a lightweight cotton fibre that promotes ventilation and airflow. It ensures breath ability and airflow, which makes it a trendy and comfortable choice for summer clothing.
With its characteristic puckered texture, seersucker enhances air circulation, allowing for breath ability and airflow. It provides a relaxed, comfortable, and stylish feel during hot weather.
Renowned for its sustainability, bamboo is an Eco-friendly and highly ventilated fibre. It possesses moisture-wicking properties, ensuring proper airflow and temperature regulation for a fresh, relaxed, and fashionable sensation.
Derived from natural fibres, rayon is a lightweight, comfortable fibre with good moisture absorption. It's ideal for summer wear, allowing proper air circulation and keeping you feeling fresh, dry, and stylish.
Known for its durability and sustainability, hemp allows air to flow, providing excellent breathability and natural moisture-wicking properties for a cool, comfortable, and stylish feel.
Grown without harmful chemicals, organic cotton allows for adequate airflow and is gentle on the skin. It promotes comfort, peace of mind, and a fashionable appearance, while its natural and Eco-friendly characteristics make it an excellent choice for conscious consumers.