Mar 23, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

8 summer breathable fabrics to beat the heat

Monica Singh

As summers are approaching here are eight breathable fabrics that are lightweight and comfortable to beat the heat this summer.

Made from flax fibres, linen offers excellent air circulation and effective moisture absorption. Its lightweight and cooling properties make it a top choice for hot summer days, providing comfort and a stylish aesthetic.

Linen

The timeless favourite, this fibre is lightweight, airy, and offers excellent moisture absorption. It allows for airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable in the heat while providing a soft and fashionable feel.

Cotton

With a texture similar to denim, chambray is a lightweight cotton fibre that promotes ventilation and airflow. It ensures breath ability and airflow, which makes it a trendy and comfortable choice for summer clothing.

Chambray

With its characteristic puckered texture, seersucker enhances air circulation, allowing for breath ability and airflow. It provides a relaxed, comfortable, and stylish feel during hot weather.

Seersucker

Renowned for its sustainability, bamboo is an Eco-friendly and highly ventilated fibre. It possesses moisture-wicking properties, ensuring proper airflow and temperature regulation for a fresh, relaxed, and fashionable sensation.

Bamboo 

Derived from natural fibres, rayon is a lightweight, comfortable fibre with good moisture absorption. It's ideal for summer wear, allowing proper air circulation and keeping you feeling fresh, dry, and stylish.

Rayon

Known for its durability and sustainability, hemp allows air to flow, providing excellent breathability and natural moisture-wicking properties for a cool, comfortable, and stylish feel.

Hemp

Grown without harmful chemicals, organic cotton allows for adequate airflow and is gentle on the skin. It promotes comfort, peace of mind, and a fashionable appearance, while its natural and Eco-friendly characteristics make it an excellent choice for conscious consumers.

Organic Cotton

Next: 8 animals that make their own food