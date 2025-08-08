Aug 8, 2025, 02:56 PM IST
8 stretches every desk worker should do daily
Stretching daily improves posture, boosts circulation, and reduces desk fatigue. Just 5 minutes can make a big difference, your body will thank you.
Neck tilt stretch: Gently tilt your head toward one shoulder, hold for 10-15 seconds, then switch sides. This helps release built-up tension in your neck and shoulders.
Shoulder roll: Roll your shoulders backward and forward slowly. It’s a great way to loosen tight shoulder muscles and improve upper-body mobility.
Chest opener: Clasp your hands behind your back and lift your chest while drawing your shoulder blades together. It counters the hunching from long hours at the desk.
Seated spinal twist: While sitting, gently rotate your torso to one side, using the back of your chair for support. It helps ease lower back stiffness and improves spinal mobility.
Seated cat-cow stretch: Arch your back and look up (cow), then round your spine and tuck your chin (cat). Repeat 5-6 times to release tension from your spine.
Forward fold with chair: Stand, hinge at the hips, and let your arms dangle down with slight chair support. This helps release tight hamstrings and calms your mind.
Seated figure-four (hip) stretch: Cross one ankle over the opposite knee and lean slightly forward. It opens up tight hips and glutes caused by sitting.
Triceps and side reach: Lift one arm overhead, bend the elbow, and use the opposite hand to pull it gently. Then stretch the arm to the side for a full upper-body release.
