Feb 25, 2025, 01:18 PM IST

8 South Indian places that look like foreign paradise  

Shivani Tiwari

South India, a region renowned for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and breathtaking landscapes, often surprises travellers with its resemblance to foreign paradises.

 Pondicherry (Tamil Nadu): With its French colonial architecture, charming cafes, and laid-back atmosphere, Pondicherry exudes a distinctly bygone vibe.

Alleppey (Kerala): Known as the 'Venice of the East,' Alleppey's intricate backwaters, with coconut palms and traditional houseboats, create a serene atmosphere. 

Skandagiri Hills (Karnataka): Offers breathtaking panoramic views, misty landscapes, and a surreal experience, a popular destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.  

Coorg (Karnataka): Its verdant hills, coffee plantations, and misty landscapes resemble the Scottish Highlands.

Gandikota (Andhra Pradesh): Known as the 'Grand Canyon of India,' its stunning landscape create a visual experience.

Munnar (Kerala): The extensive tea plantations that cover the hillsides, give a very unique, and European-type landscape.

Hampi (Karnataka): The ancient ruins and unique landscape of Hampi create a surreal, almost dreamy experience.

Jog Falls (Karnataka): A magnificent waterfall resembling Niagara Falls in Canada. It is also the second-highest plunge waterfall in India.

