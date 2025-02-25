Feb 25, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
8 South Indian places that look like foreign paradise
Shivani Tiwari
South India, a region renowned for its rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and breathtaking landscapes, often surprises travellers with its resemblance to foreign paradises.
Pondicherry (Tamil Nadu): With its French colonial architecture, charming cafes, and laid-back atmosphere, Pondicherry exudes a distinctly bygone vibe.
Alleppey (Kerala): Known as the 'Venice of the East,' Alleppey's intricate backwaters, with coconut palms and traditional houseboats, create a serene atmosphere.
Skandagiri Hills (Karnataka): Offers breathtaking panoramic views, misty landscapes, and a surreal experience, a popular destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers.
Coorg (Karnataka): Its verdant hills, coffee plantations, and misty landscapes resemble the Scottish Highlands.
Gandikota (Andhra Pradesh): Known as the 'Grand Canyon of India,' its stunning landscape create a visual experience.
Munnar (Kerala): The extensive tea plantations that cover the hillsides, give a very unique, and European-type landscape.
Hampi (Karnataka): The ancient ruins and unique landscape of Hampi create a surreal, almost dreamy experience.
Jog Falls (Karnataka): A magnificent waterfall resembling Niagara Falls in Canada. It is also the second-highest plunge waterfall in India.
