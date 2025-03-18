Mar 18, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
8 Sonam Bajwa-inspired Refreshing Summer Look
Shivani Tiwari
Sonam Bajwa is a renowned Punjabi actress, known for her impeccable fashion sense that effortlessly blends comfort with chic, making her a perfect inspiration for summer style.
Sonam Bajwa looks stunning in a red dress with white floral motifs, perfect for a summer look.
Sonam Bajwa rocks street style with a chic white crop top and beige trousers combo, looking effortlessly cool.
Sonam Bajwa's confidence elevates her casual outfit into a stunning ensemble.
Sonam Bajwa steals the spotlight in a chic all-black ensemble, exuding elegance and sophistication.
Sonam Bajwa oozes effortless chic in a white puffed-sleeved top, perfectly paired with denim jeans.
Sonam is giving some cool summer-style goals in the click.
Sonam embodies boho chic in a maroon crop top and printed skirt, completed with effortless, loose wavy locks.
Sonam Bajwa looks pretty and sexy in a printed Bardot top, perfectly paired with fitted denim jeans.
Next:
7 unhygienic habits to avoid to lead a disease-free healthy lifestyle
Click To More..