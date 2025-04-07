8 skincare tips for teenagers during puberty

Apr 7, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
Here are some important and useful skincare tips for teenagers to deal with acne and other skin issues during puberty.
To wash your face properly, use a cleanser that suits your skin type to avoid drying out your skin or causing irritation. Don’t scrub harshly; instead, use gentle, circular motions, making sure to reach every inch of your face.
Apply moisturiser twice daily to help keep your skin supple, hydrated and to prevent premature fine lines and wrinkles. Make sure to use lightweight, oil-free moisturiser if you have oily skin in order to prevent clogging. You can use gel-based moisturisers too if your skin is prone to acne.
To avoid clogged pores that results from hormonal surges, keep your skin exfoliated. Look for products that contain clay as it has natural antiseptic and astringent properties.
While acne can occur at any age, teens are more likely to get acne breakouts due to hormonal changes. Use sulfur cleansers and masks to dry out your skin. They tend to be gentler on the skin than salicylic acid.
Use a broad spectrum moisturising sunscreen with zinc oxide (at least 7%) and an SPF of 30 or higher (depending on your skin pigmentation or color) for UVA and UVB coverage year-round.
Just like your face, your lips need care too! Apply lip balm before going to bed. You can also scrub your lips. Apply some cream on a baby toothbrush, wet your lips and then scrub gently with the brush for a minute. Wash it and apply lip balm.
Put on a bit of hand cream if you have dry hands. Applying regularly, including morning and before going to bed will provide the required moisturisation.
Wash your hands before you touch your face or touch up your makeup. Every time you touch your face, you’re spreading oil, dirt, and bacteria that can turn into a breakout!
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.