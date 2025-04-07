Apr 7, 2025, 02:42 PM IST

8 simple habits for a healthier mind

Monica Singh

Mental health issues are becoming increasingly common due to various factors, such as work pressure and peer competition. Here are eight healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily routine for better mental health.

Sleep is an important part of your mental health. It allows your brain to rest, repair and reset for the next day.

Get Enough Sleep

Physical activity helps to boost the production of endorphins which are natural mood lifters. 

Exercise Regularly

Mindfulness involves focusing on the present moment, thereby, helping you to reduce overthinking and stress.

Practice Mindfulness

A healthy diet is not only beneficial for your physical health but also improves your mental well-being.

Eat a Balanced Diet

Maintaining social connections with friends and family is important for mental health. 

Stay Connected with Loved Ones

Excessive use of screens, especially social media can negatively affect your mental health by increasing anxiety, envy and stress.

Limit Screen Time

Breaking tasks into manageable steps can help to reduce feelings of overwhelm. 

Set Small and Achievable Goals

Taking a moment every day to reflect on what you’re grateful for can help shift your focus from negative thoughts to positive ones.

Practice Gratitude

