8 simple habits for a healthier mind

Apr 7, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Mental health issues are becoming increasingly common due to various factors, such as work pressure and peer competition. Here are eight healthy habits you can incorporate into your daily routine for better mental health.
Sleep is an important part of your mental health. It allows your brain to rest, repair and reset for the next day.
Physical activity helps to boost the production of endorphins which are natural mood lifters.
Mindfulness involves focusing on the present moment, thereby, helping you to reduce overthinking and stress.
A healthy diet is not only beneficial for your physical health but also improves your mental well-being.
Maintaining social connections with friends and family is important for mental health.
Excessive use of screens, especially social media can negatively affect your mental health by increasing anxiety, envy and stress.
Breaking tasks into manageable steps can help to reduce feelings of overwhelm.
Taking a moment every day to reflect on what you’re grateful for can help shift your focus from negative thoughts to positive ones.