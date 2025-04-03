Apr 3, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

8 signs your partner is emotionally unavailable

Monica Singh

Here are eight subtle yet concerning signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable in the relationship.

Emotionally unavailable partners often steer clear of meaningful conversations, changing the subject or giving vague responses when confronted with topics that require emotional investment.

Avoidance of Deep Conversations

They may have difficulty expressing their own feelings openly or understanding and validating your emotions.

Struggles with Emotional Expression

They may value their independence and personal space more than building a deep emotional connection. 

Prioritizes Independence Over Intimacy

They may not be there for you during difficult times, offering little emotional support or empathy. 

Limited Emotional Support

They may become defensive or shut down when you try to discuss your feelings or relationship issues. 

Defensiveness When Discussing Feelings

They may withdraw or become distant when conflict arises, rather than engaging in constructive communication. 

Shutting Down During Conflict

They may keep relationships at a surface level, avoiding vulnerability and intimacy. 

Surface-Level Relationships

They may be hesitant to share personal details about their past, experiences, or emotions.

Difficulty in Sharing Personal Details

