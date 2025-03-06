8 secret uses of cloves

Mar 6, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Here are some amazing secret uses of clove that no one told you about.
Forget those packed sandalwood and lavender room fresheners; prepare your own by mixing clove oil and water. Don't forget to shake the bottle well before every single use.
Feeling lazy at work? Keep a small bottle of clove oil handy, add a drop of it in any beverage and feel the magical difference.
Due to constant use, thermos/flask starts stinking, to avoid the odour, place few cloves inside it after the wash for a while and then use it.
Clove oil is an easy remedy for puffy skin. Apply it twice a day and see the change. Ensure that you apply only a small quantity as it may burn your skin.
If you have a closed kitchen space that develops bad smell, then simmer some cloves in water and allow it to evaporate.
To keep your yard and garden free of bugs, stop using chemical sprays, rather make some space for clove plant and see the effect.
This might sound surprising to you, but yes, chewing cloves can actually reduce hypertension. Try it for a few days and notice the change!
Take 1/4 cup cloves and 1 cup olive oil, mix both in a bowl and cover it for 24 hours. Then, strain it and keep in a airtight container, use when required.