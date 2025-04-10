8 remedies to improve memory and concentration

Apr 10, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Here is a list of eight remedies that can help you improve your memory and concentration.
Physical activity raises blood flow to the whole body, including the brain. This might help keep your memory sharp.
Just as physical activity keeps your body in shape, activities that engage your mind help keep your brain in shape. And those activities might help prevent some memory loss.
Look for opportunities to get together with loved ones, friends and other people, especially if you live alone.
You're more likely to forget things if your home is cluttered or your notes are in disarray. Keep track of tasks, appointments and other events in a notebook, calendar or electronic planner
Not getting enough sleep has been linked to memory loss. So has restless sleep and sleep that gets disturbed often.
A healthy diet is good for your brain. Eat fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
Follow your health care provider's advice for dealing with medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, depression, hearing loss and obesity.
Identify your stressors and implement healthy coping mechanisms, such as exercise, meditation, or spending time in nature.