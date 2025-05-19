8 refreshing drinks to keep your body cool on a hot day

May 19, 2025, 05:42 PM IST
Looking for refreshing drinks to beat the heat? Here's a list of eight drinks that can help keep your body cool on a hot day.
A natural and hydrating option, coconut water is rich in electrolytes and can help maintain body temperature.
This traditional Indian drink, made from raw mangoes, is a tangy and refreshing option that helps with digestion and provides essential nutrients.
A cooling drink that aids digestion and is rich in probiotics and electrolytes.
A yogurt-based drink that cools the body and aids in digestion.
A refreshing and hydrating option, watermelon juice is rich in water and electrolytes.
A natural energy booster and coolant, sugarcane juice helps keep the body hydrated.
A simple and refreshing drink that helps maintain electrolyte balance and provide a boost of vitamin C.
A hydrating and refreshing drink that can help cool the body and aid digestion.