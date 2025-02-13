Feb 13, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Here are 8 plants that can live even without sunlight or in artifical light.
Most bromeliad species prefer bright indirect sunlight as opposed to direct light. Indirect light means that the sun is not directly hitting the plant.
The Chinese evergreen’s specific sun needs depend on the colors of its leaves. Generally, if you have a plant with darker leaves, your specific plant prefers low light.
Cast irons are low-light plants that can survive almost anywhere in your home. They are slow to grow, but also really hard to kill. The only requirement is to keep them away from direct sunlight in order to keep their leaves from getting scorched or turning brown.
Dracaenas grow best in bright, indirect light, but can survive in low and medium light if needed. Dracaena’s are also among the top air-purifying plants that can filter out the toxins in your home.
Dumb canes can thrive between low and high filtered light depending on the species. Filtered light refers to sunlight that shines through something else like a sheer curtain or a window.
English ivy prefer bright indirect light, but can tolerate low light. The more light this ivy gets, the more beautiful color will show through its leaves. However, direct light can lead to its demise.
Maidenhair ferns like indirect, bright light and are easily affected by direct sunlight. They also prefer high humidity and do not like dry soil, so they must be moist, but not overly-watered to avoid root rot.
Parlor palms can grow in low light, but grow the best in medium light. They also prefer shadier areas instead of bright areas, so you don’t have to worry about keeping them too close to a window.