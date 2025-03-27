8 natural remedies to treat hair fall

Mar 27, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
Are you also tired from the hair fall problem no worries here are eight home remedies that can help in relief with hair fall problem.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel to the scalp and hair, leaving it on for 30 minutes to an hour, then rinsing thoroughly.
Massage coconut oil into the scalp to strengthen hair and prevent damage.
Onion juice contains sulphur compounds that can promote hair growth and reduce hair thinning.
Rosemary oil may be as effective as minoxidil in promoting hair growth.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce hair loss. Brew some green tea, let it cool, and then apply it to your scalp.
Amla is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help with hair growth. You can apply amla oil or a paste made from dried amla powder to your scalp.
Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp to promote hair growth.
Ensure you're getting enough protein, iron, and vitamins through a balanced diet to support healthy hair growth.