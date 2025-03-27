Mar 27, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

8 natural remedies to treat hair fall

Monica Singh

Are you also tired from the hair fall problem no worries here are eight home remedies that can help in relief with hair fall problem.

Apply fresh aloe vera gel to the scalp and hair, leaving it on for 30 minutes to an hour, then rinsing thoroughly. 

Aloe Vera

Massage coconut oil into the scalp to strengthen hair and prevent damage.

Coconut Oil

Onion juice contains sulphur compounds that can promote hair growth and reduce hair thinning. 

Onion Juice

Rosemary oil may be as effective as minoxidil in promoting hair growth. 

Rosemary Oil

Green tea is rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce hair loss. Brew some green tea, let it cool, and then apply it to your scalp. 

Green Tea

Amla is high in vitamin C and antioxidants, which can help with hair growth. You can apply amla oil or a paste made from dried amla powder to your scalp. 

Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Soak fenugreek seeds in water overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp to promote hair growth. 

Fenugreek

Ensure you're getting enough protein, iron, and vitamins through a balanced diet to support healthy hair growth. 

Healthy Diet

Next: 8 animals that make their own food