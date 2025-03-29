8 natural home remedies to lighten acne scars 

Mar 29, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Are you tired of trying different methods to remove or lighten acne scars, but nothing seems to work? No worries! Here are 8 home remedies to help you lighten acne scars naturally.
Apple cider vinegar is an acidic liquid that works as a natural astringent. It aids in balancing skin pH levels and promoting skin cell turnover, which can help minimise acne scars.
Turmeric is a well-known anti-inflammatory and antioxidant powerhouse that can reduce scars and even out skin tone.
Nutmeg is a natural anti-inflammatory with exfoliating properties, perfect for reducing acne scars and promoting new skin growth.
Aloe vera is known for its soothing and moisturizing properties. It promotes skin regeneration and helps reduce inflammation, making it ideal for acne scars.
Rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins, rosehip seed oil supports skin regeneration and reduces scarring over time.
Olive oil is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that help speed up the healing process, reducing the appearance of scars.
Sandalwood has anti-inflammatory properties that help calm the skin, reduce redness, and promote skin healing, making it an excellent remedy for acne scars.
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene and vitamins A and C, which help heal and brighten skin while reducing the appearance of dark scars.