8 must-visit temple in Uttarakhand 

Shivani Tiwari

Uttarakhand, often called 'Devbhumi' or ‘Land of Gods,’ is a Himalayan state in India renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and spiritual significance.

Here are 8 temples that should be on every spiritual traveller's itinerary.

Kedarnath Temple: A Shiva temple, one of the crucial Char Dham destinations. 

 Badrinath Temple: A Vishnu temple, one of the four Char Dham pilgrimage sites.

Gangotri Temple: Located near Gaumukh, this stunning white granite temple is dedicated to Goddess Ganga. 

Yamunotri Temple: This temple is located in Uttarkashi and is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna.

 Tungnath Temple: One of the highest Shiva temples in the world.

Jageshwar Dham: A cluster of 124 ancient lord Shiva temples.

 Madhyamaheshwar Temple: one of the Panch Kedar temples dedicated to lord shiva.

Naina Devi Temple: Located in Nainital, beside the Naini lake.

