8 must-know facts before visiting Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram
Shivani Tiwari
Kainchi Dham Ashram is located in the beautiful district of Nainital in Uttarakhand. It is a sacred spiritual site dedicated to Neem Karoli Baba.
Neem Karoli Baba, born Lakshman Das in 1900 in Uttar Pradesh, founded Kainchi Dham in 1962, a serene Himalayan ashram radiating his enduring spiritual presence.
Kainchi Dham is home to diverse temples, including a main shrine with Neem Karoli Baba's statue, a grand Hanuman Temple, and others dedicated to Radha Krishna and Nava Graha.
Kainchi Dham follows a set spiritual schedule with 5 a.m. morning aarti, Hanuman Chalisa chanting, and evening satsang/kirtan.
The ashrams embody simplicity. Visitors should be prepared for basic amenities and a humble environment.
Kathgodam railway station (90km) is the closest; taxis, buses, or jeeps are available. From Delhi (NH9), it's a 6-hour drive; from Lucknow, 10 hours.
Visit Kainchi Dham in summer (March-June) or post-monsoon (September-November) for pleasant weather.
Ashram meals are simple and satvik including rice, dal, chapatti and, vegetables. Breakfast (8-9 am), lunch (12:30-1:30 pm), dinner (6:30-7:30 pm).
Familiarise yourself with Neem Karoli Baba's teachings, which emphasise love, service and surrender.
