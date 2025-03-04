Mar 4, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
8 must-explore beautiful villages in India
Shivani Tiwari
India is a tranquil haven, rich in tradition and natural beauty. Exploring its treasures allows for a deeper understanding of India's diverse cultural tapestry and stunning landscapes.
Nako, Himachal Pradesh: A high-altitude village with a beautiful lake and ancient monasteries, you can enjoy spiritual and scenic retreats.
Majuli, Assam: The world's largest river island, Majuli is a hub of Vaishnavite culture and traditional Assamese crafts.
Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: Awarded the title of 'Asia's Cleanest Village,' Mawlynnong is a testament to community-driven sustainability.
Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh: Home to the Apatani tribe, Ziro is famous for its unique rice fields and vibrant cultural festivals.
Poovar, Kerala: Where the backwaters meet the Arabian Sea, Poovar offers a tranquil escape amidst lush greenery.
Khimsar, Rajasthan: A desert village with a historic fort, Khimsar offers a glimpse into Rajasthan's royal heritage.
Almora, Uttarakhand: A beautiful town, that retains a village-like feel and is known for its scenic views.
Shantiniketan, West Bengal: Founded by Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is a university town that embodies art and culture.
