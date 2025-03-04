Mar 4, 2025, 05:00 PM IST

8 must-explore beautiful villages in India

Shivani Tiwari

India is a tranquil haven, rich in tradition and natural beauty. Exploring its treasures allows for a deeper understanding of India's diverse cultural tapestry and stunning landscapes.

 Nako, Himachal Pradesh: A high-altitude village with a beautiful lake and ancient monasteries, you can enjoy spiritual and scenic retreats.

Majuli, Assam: The world's largest river island, Majuli is a hub of Vaishnavite culture and traditional Assamese crafts.

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya: Awarded the title of 'Asia's Cleanest Village,' Mawlynnong is a testament to community-driven sustainability.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh: Home to the Apatani tribe, Ziro is famous for its unique rice fields and vibrant cultural festivals.

Poovar, Kerala: Where the backwaters meet the Arabian Sea, Poovar offers a tranquil escape amidst lush greenery.

 Khimsar, Rajasthan: A desert village with a historic fort, Khimsar offers a glimpse into Rajasthan's royal heritage.

Almora, Uttarakhand: A beautiful town, that retains a village-like feel and is known for its scenic views.

 Shantiniketan, West Bengal: Founded by Rabindranath Tagore, Shantiniketan is a university town that embodies art and culture.

