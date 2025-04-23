10 motivational Bollywood dialogues 

'Babu moshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi'
Anand (1971): It urges us to live each day to the fullest, to find joy in the present, and to make our lives meaningful, regardless of their duration.
'Kehete hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to poori kayanat use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai.'
Om Shanti Om (2007): This widely quoted dialogue emphasises the power of intention, belief, and unwavering desire.
'Jab log tumhare khilaf bolne lagen, samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho.'
Guru (2007): This insightful dialogue offers a unique perspective on criticism and opposition.
'Bacha kabil bano, kabil... kamyabi to saali jhak maar ke peeche bhaagegi!'
3 Idiots (2009): This iconic dialogue strikes at the heart of societal pressures surrounding achievement.
'Insaan ko dibbe mein sirf tab hona chahiye jab wo mar chuka ho.'
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): This powerful dialogue urges us to break free from the boxes we create for ourselves – our routines, our fears, and our self-imposed limitations.
'Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon... bas rukna nahi chahta'
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013): Bunny's words resonate with anyone who has ever felt the pull of adventure and the desire to break free from limitations.
'Jab hum khud ko pyaar karte hain na, to duniya bhi humse pyaar karti hai'
English Vinglish (2012): Importance of self-love and acceptance as the foundation for confidence and how the world perceives us.
'Mhari choriyan choro se kam hai ke'
Dangal (2016): Challenges deeply ingrained patriarchal mindsets and celebrates women's potential.
'Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega, ab raja wohi banega jo hakdar hoga.'
Super 30 (2019): This powerful dialogue challenges the societal inequalities and emphasises the transformative power of education.
'Har ko har nahin manne wala kabhi harata nahin'
12th Fail (2023): This dialogue emphasises that true failure lies not in stumbling but in giving up.