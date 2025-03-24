Mar 24, 2025, 07:36 AM IST

8 dazzling gowns worn by South Indian actresses

Rishika Baranwal

South Indian actresses never fail to impress with their elegant fashion choices, especially when it comes to gowns. From intricate embellishments to contemporary designs, here are 8 stunning gowns that exude glamour. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha dazzled in an emerald green gown featuring a plunging neckline, open-back design, and intricate sequined floral detailing, exuding elegance and charm.

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna stunned in a statement black cut-out dress, exuding bold elegance and effortlessly capturing attention with her striking look.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in a midnight-hued gown featuring a flowing trail and a sultry sweetheart neckline, exuding timeless elegance and charm.

Keerthy Suresh: Keerthy Suresh radiated princess-like charm in a breathtaking white gown, enchanting everyone with her grace and timeless elegance.

Nayanthara: Nayanthara dazzled in a vibrant yellow gown, exuding grace and charm while embodying sunshine and sophistication.

Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal turned heads in a sleek black bodycon gown, effortlessly blending elegance and allure, making a bold fashion statement.

Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde mesmerised in a halter-neck gown with flowing cape sleeves, exuding elegance and effortless glamour.

Shruti Haasan: Shruti Haasan captivated in a bold blood-red gown, exuding elegance and confidence with her striking style and flawless presence.

Next: 8 skincare tips of gym enthusiasts