South Indian actresses never fail to impress with their elegant fashion choices, especially when it comes to gowns. From intricate embellishments to contemporary designs, here are 8 stunning gowns that exude glamour.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha dazzled in an emerald green gown featuring a plunging neckline, open-back design, and intricate sequined floral detailing, exuding elegance and charm.
Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna stunned in a statement black cut-out dress, exuding bold elegance and effortlessly capturing attention with her striking look.
Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in a midnight-hued gown featuring a flowing trail and a sultry sweetheart neckline, exuding timeless elegance and charm.
Keerthy Suresh: Keerthy Suresh radiated princess-like charm in a breathtaking white gown, enchanting everyone with her grace and timeless elegance.
Nayanthara: Nayanthara dazzled in a vibrant yellow gown, exuding grace and charm while embodying sunshine and sophistication.
Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal turned heads in a sleek black bodycon gown, effortlessly blending elegance and allure, making a bold fashion statement.
Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde mesmerised in a halter-neck gown with flowing cape sleeves, exuding elegance and effortless glamour.
Shruti Haasan: Shruti Haasan captivated in a bold blood-red gown, exuding elegance and confidence with her striking style and flawless presence.