8 lifestyle habits that are making you age faster

Feb 10, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
Here is a detailed view at some lifestyle habits that are making you age faster.
Drinking alcohol may not be as unhealthy as drinking it regularly. Drinking alcohol regularly can speed up ageing as it affects the health and functioning of various organs. Alcohol also fastens skin ageing.
An average human spends about 26 years sleeping. Having spent so much time on an activity, it is crucial to do it properly. Lack of proper sleep affects our organs and various body functions.
This is no shocker but eating unhealthy food regularly affects our health by lowering metabolism, increasing weight, increasing base cholesterol, diabetes, etc.
Not eating unhealthy food is not enough. Along with this, one must eat ample healthy foods as our body requires various nutrients to work to the best of its abilities.
Sun exposure has proven to increase the risk of skin cancer. Along with this, prolonged sun exposure causes wrinkles and fastens skin ageing.
Lack of enough exercise can do irreversible damage to our bodies. Lack of exercise can cause diabetes, cholesterol, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc.
Prolonged stress may be fuelled by work pressure, interpersonal issues, etc. Stress can affect our metabolism, weight, mental health and various other factors that fasten ageing.