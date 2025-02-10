Feb 10, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

8 lifestyle habits that are making you age faster

Monica Singh

Here is a detailed view at some lifestyle habits that are making you age faster.

Drinking alcohol may not be as unhealthy as drinking it regularly. Drinking alcohol regularly can speed up ageing as it affects the health and functioning of various organs. Alcohol also fastens skin ageing.

Regular alcohol consumption 

An average human spends about 26 years sleeping. Having spent so much time on an activity, it is crucial to do it properly. Lack of proper sleep affects our organs and various body functions.

Lack of sleep

This is no shocker but eating unhealthy food regularly affects our health by lowering metabolism, increasing weight, increasing base cholesterol, diabetes, etc.

Eating unhealthy

Not eating unhealthy food is not enough. Along with this, one must eat ample healthy foods as our body requires various nutrients to work to the best of its abilities.

Not eating healthy enough

Sun exposure has proven to increase the risk of skin cancer. Along with this, prolonged sun exposure causes wrinkles and fastens skin ageing.

Sun exposure

Lack of enough exercise can do irreversible damage to our bodies. Lack of exercise can cause diabetes, cholesterol, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, etc.

Lack of exercise

Prolonged stress may be fuelled by work pressure, interpersonal issues, etc. Stress can affect our metabolism, weight, mental health and various other factors that fasten ageing.

Stress

Consuming tea or coffee has various benefits for the body. However, consuming tea and coffee multiple times daily is bad for our mental and physical health.

Caffeine dependency

