8 life lessons to learn from Premanand Ji Maharaj 

Spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj is known for his teaching of love, compassion, and self-service, continues to inspire others.
Being humble and grounded: Premanand Maharaj's teachings explain humanity as the greatest virtue. His life depicts this, as he remains humble and positive despite growing fame.
Live life with resilience: Premanand Maharaj endures with kidney failure for over a decade, inspiring lives with his determination, resilience, and teachings on living life with power and purpose.
Pure devotion can do wonders:
Premanand Maharaj emphasises that true, consistent, selfless devotion is a source of inner peace and calm.
Arrogance is the biggest enemy: Premanand Maharaj's teaching emphasises that arrogance and ego are major obstacles to spiritual growth and success.
Internal happiness is very important:
Premanand Maharaj teaches that true fulfilment comes from within and encourages devotees to appreciate what they already have, rather than constantly chasing external validation.
Patience in Love: Premanand Maharaj's highlights the importance of patience in relationships. Building lasting connections requires understanding, time, and effort, fostering a strong and enduring bond.
Forgiveness is a Key: Premanand Maharaj's emphasises forgiveness as a cornerstone of relationships. By letting go of grudges and embracing forgiveness, individuals can cultivate deeper understanding, stronger bonds, and inner peace.
Self-love: Premanand Maharaj emphasises the importance of self-love, self-care, and self-compassion as a foundation for loving others.