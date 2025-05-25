May 25, 2025, 09:54 AM IST

8 indoor plants that are great for health and wellness

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight indoor plants which are great for health and wellness about which you should know about.

It's a great air purifier, removing toxins like formaldehyde, xylene, and carbon monoxide.

Snake Plant

Like the snake plant, it effectively cleans the air by absorbing various toxins.

Spider Plant

It helps remove mold and other airborne toxins, improving indoor air quality.

Peace Lily

This plant is an excellent air purifier, known for removing 78% of airborne mold in 12 hours.

English Ivy

It's another good air purifier, especially for formaldehyde, and has potential health benefits like soothing burns and helping with digestive issues.

Aloe Vera

It's a low-maintenance plant that can help remove some airborne pollutants.

Pothos

It's a large plant that can help with humidity and air quality.

Rubber Plant

This plant is also a good air purifier, removing various toxins.

Dracaena

