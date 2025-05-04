8 Indian superfoods for weight loss

May 4, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Here is a list of eight Indian superfoods for weight loss.
Rich in fiber, fenugreek can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the urge to snack.
This fruit contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA), which may inhibit fat production and reduce appetite.
A good source of protein and fiber, moong dal can help stabilize blood sugar and regulate appetite.
Low in calories and high in water content, cucumbers can help you feel hydrated and satisfied.
Naturally sweet and hydrating, coconut water can be a good alternative to sugary drinks.
A leafy green packed with vitamins and minerals, spinach can be a low-calorie, nutrient-rich addition to your diet.
Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, lemon can help boost your metabolism and support a healthy digestive system.
A superfood rich in fiber, chia seeds can absorb water and expand in the stomach, promoting fullness and reducing cravings.