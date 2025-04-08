8 hydration-rich foods for healthy skin and active lifestyle

Apr 8, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Here is a list of eight hydration-rich foods that will give your skin much-needed hydration and help maintain an active lifestyle.
Watermelon is a very healthy and nutritious fruit to include in your diet. It has high water content and keeps you feeling refreshed and hydrated.
These are rich in healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats and they protect us against harmful effects of oxidative stress. Almonds, flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, etc. are some of the best skin hydration foods.
We all know the benefits of milk for our skin and body. Skimmed milk is very nutritious and has significant water content.
Cucumbers are extremely hydrating foods to include in your daily diet. They have high water content and also provide essential nutrients.
What is good for your body is definitely great for your skin. Yogurt, as we know, contains lots of water and nutrients that are useful and enhance your overall health.
Fishes such as salmon, tuna, cod, etc. are a rich source of omega -3 fats which are not naturally produced in our body.
Did you know that eggs are counted amongst the foods that moisturize skin? They have the best quality proteins and an additional supply of Sulfur and Lutein.
Oranges are not just delicious—they’re a powerhouse for keeping your skin radiant and youthful!