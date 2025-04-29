8 homemade summer drinks for weight loss

Apr 29, 2025, 01:13 PM IST
Here is a list of eight summer drinks that can help you with weight loss and will also keep your gut cool.
Made from roasted gram flour, sattu is packed with protein and fibre. Mixing it with water, black salt, roasted cumin powder, lemon juice, and coriander leaves creates a refreshing drink that keeps you full and energised.
This traditional Indian drink combines the tanginess of raw mangoes with the freshness of mint leaves. It is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants.
Known for its cooling properties, kokum is soaked in water to create a refreshing sherbet.
Infusing lemonade with mint leaves adds a refreshing twist to this classic drink.
A staple in Indian households, chaas is a blend of yogurt and water seasoned with salt, roasted cumin powder, and coriander leaves. Low in calories and high in protein, it aids digestion and promotes gut health.
Boiling barley in water and straining the liquid creates a low-calorie drink rich in fibre.
Tangy and spicy, jaljeera is a flavorful blend of cumin, mint, coriander, and other spices.
Nature's own hydration solution, coconut water is packed with electrolytes and low in calories.