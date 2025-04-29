Apr 29, 2025, 01:13 PM IST

8 homemade summer drinks for weight loss

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight summer drinks that can help you with weight loss and will also keep your gut cool.

Made from roasted gram flour, sattu is packed with protein and fibre. Mixing it with water, black salt, roasted cumin powder, lemon juice, and coriander leaves creates a refreshing drink that keeps you full and energised.

Sattu Sharbat

This traditional Indian drink combines the tanginess of raw mangoes with the freshness of mint leaves. It is packed with vitamin C and antioxidants.

Aam Panna

Known for its cooling properties, kokum is soaked in water to create a refreshing sherbet. 

Chaas (Buttermilk)

Infusing lemonade with mint leaves adds a refreshing twist to this classic drink. 

Kokum Sherbet

A staple in Indian households, chaas is a blend of yogurt and water seasoned with salt, roasted cumin powder, and coriander leaves. Low in calories and high in protein, it aids digestion and promotes gut health.

Jaljeera

Boiling barley in water and straining the liquid creates a low-calorie drink rich in fibre.

Barley Water

Tangy and spicy, jaljeera is a flavorful blend of cumin, mint, coriander, and other spices.

Minty Lemonade

Nature's own hydration solution, coconut water is packed with electrolytes and low in calories.

Coconut Water

