8 homemade face pack for glowing and beautiful skin

Mar 21, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Worried about and the colour stain and dryness after Holi then no worries here are eight homemade face pack that can help you achieve glowing and clear skin.
A rich source of antioxidants and potassium, banana naturally rejuvenates dull and dry skin. Mixed with olive oil, which has been a skin moisturizing agent for ages, it’s the face pack for dry skin prepared at home you can’t go wrong with.
Another effective homemade face pack for dry skin involves ripe papaya which is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that replenish your skin. Honey, as we all know is an excellent natural moisturizer and retains moisture in the skin.
This is the easiest face pack that can be prepared at home. Yes, Aloe Vera and coconut oil are natural detoxifiers for the skin.
These three ingredients will prove to be magic for your skin.
Now, this has been a favorite homemade face pack for dry skin among women for generations. The sheer richness of milk cream blended with saffron strands is a sure recipe for gorgeous skin.
Hydrate your skin with the aloe gel and cucumber for a soft and supple texture. Aloe Vera gel not just hydrates but also nourishes and improves the skin’s moisture-retaining capacity.
Gram flour or Besan is a wonderful agent to exfoliate your skin. It also removes all the dead cells, dirt, and impurities from your skin and cleans pores. Curd, on the other hand, moisturizes and improves your skin tone.
This is arguably the simplest yet best-known homemade face pack for dry skin. Since milk is a rich source of all antioxidants, proteins, vitamins, and minerals, it is an effective remedy for dry and dull skin.