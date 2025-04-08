8 home remedies to treat sunburn naturally

Apr 8, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Here are some simple yet amazing home remedies that can help you relief from sunburn and treat them naturally.
Aloe Vera is known for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. The gel from the aloe vera plant helps to cool the skin and reduce redness.
Multani Mitti and Chandan (Sandalwood) have cooling properties that help in soothing sunburns and reducing inflammation.
Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid, which helps exfoliate dead skin cells and soothe irritated skin.
Curd is a natural coolant and contains probiotics that help in healing sunburns quickly.
Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, and when combined with Multani Mitti, it provides a cooling effect.
Orange peel powder is rich in vitamin C, which helps in repairing damaged skin. Rose water provides a cooling and soothing effect.
Lemon peel powder contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which help in healing sunburn. Rose water soothes the skin.
Coffee is rich in antioxidants and can help exfoliate dead skin cells, promoting skin renewal.