Apr 8, 2025, 02:39 PM IST

8 home remedies to treat sunburn naturally

Monica Singh

Here are some simple yet amazing home remedies that can help you relief from sunburn and treat them naturally.

Aloe Vera is known for its anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. The gel from the aloe vera plant helps to cool the skin and reduce redness.

Aloe Vera

Multani Mitti and Chandan (Sandalwood) have cooling properties that help in soothing sunburns and reducing inflammation.

Multani Mitti and Chandan Mix

Buttermilk is rich in lactic acid, which helps exfoliate dead skin cells and soothe irritated skin.

Buttermilk

Curd is a natural coolant and contains probiotics that help in healing sunburns quickly.

Curd

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties, and when combined with Multani Mitti, it provides a cooling effect.

Turmeric and Multani Mitti

Orange peel powder is rich in vitamin C, which helps in repairing damaged skin. Rose water provides a cooling and soothing effect.

Orange Peel Powder and Rose Water

Lemon peel powder contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which help in healing sunburn. Rose water soothes the skin.

Lemon Peel Powder with Rose Water

Coffee is rich in antioxidants and can help exfoliate dead skin cells, promoting skin renewal.

Coffee Scrub

Next: 8 animals that make their own food