8 home remedies for soothing skin rashes

Apr 2, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Here are some home remedies that can help you with relief from skin rashes and dryness.
Applying a cold, wet cloth or ice pack to the rash can help numb the area, reduce inflammation, and ease itching.
Colloidal oatmeal, a fine powder made from oats, can soothe itchy and irritated skin.
The gel from aloe vera plants can help soothe and cool the skin, acting as an antiseptic and anti-inflammatory.
Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser that can help hydrate and soothe dry, itchy skin.
Adding baking soda to a lukewarm bath can help neutralise acids on the skin and act as a soothing agent, especially for heat rash.
Tea tree oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe and heal minor skin irritations.
Diluted apple cider vinegar can help reduce redness, swelling, and itching.
Calamine lotion can help soothe and dry out weeping or oozing skin, especially for conditions like poison ivy, oak, or sumac.