8 home remedies for soothing skin rashes

Monica Singh

Here are some home remedies that can help you with relief from skin rashes and dryness.

Applying a cold, wet cloth or ice pack to the rash can help numb the area, reduce inflammation, and ease itching. 

Cold Compresses

Colloidal oatmeal, a fine powder made from oats, can soothe itchy and irritated skin. 

Oatmeal Baths

The gel from aloe vera plants can help soothe and cool the skin, acting as an antiseptic and anti-inflammatory. 

Aloe Vera

Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser that can help hydrate and soothe dry, itchy skin. 

Coconut Oil

Adding baking soda to a lukewarm bath can help neutralise acids on the skin and act as a soothing agent, especially for heat rash. 

Baking Soda Baths

Tea tree oil has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe and heal minor skin irritations. 

Tea Tree Oil

Diluted apple cider vinegar can help reduce redness, swelling, and itching. 

Apple Cider Vinegar

Calamine lotion can help soothe and dry out weeping or oozing skin, especially for conditions like poison ivy, oak, or sumac. 

Calamine Lotion

