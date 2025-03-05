Mar 5, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
8 heart attack symptoms that only appear in women
Heart attack symptoms are similar for everyone, but women may be more likely to experience early warning signs like fatigue and sleep disturbances in the weeks leading up to an attack.
Unusual fatigue: Extreme, unexplained tiredness even without physical exertion could signal a heart attack. It often appears weeks before the event.
Shortness of breath: Feeling breathless suddenly or during simple activities like climbing stairs may indicate heart trouble, even without chest pain.
Jaw or neck pain: Pain spreading to the jaw, neck, or upper back; especially without exertion can be an early warning sign of a heart attack in women.
Nausea and vomiting: Unlike men, women often experience nausea, indigestion, or even vomiting during a heart attack, mistaking it for food poisoning.
Dizziness or lightheadedness: Feeling dizzy or faint, especially along with chest discomfort, may point to poor blood flow due to a heart attack.
Pressure in the upper back: A squeezing or burning sensation in the upper back, sometimes mistaken for muscle strain, could be a heart attack symptom in women.
Sleep disturbances: Frequent trouble sleeping or waking up short of breath could be an early sign of cardiovascular problems in women.
Cold sweats: Sudden, clammy sweating without a clear cause, like hot weather or exercise, might signal a heart attack rather than just stress.
