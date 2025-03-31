8 healthy ways to incorporate papaya into your diet

Mar 31, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Here are some ways by which you can incorporate papaya which is a healthy fruit into your daily diet.
Grate or julienne raw papaya and toss it with other vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers. Add a light dressing of lime juice, salt, and pepper for a refreshing and nutritious salad.
Add fresh or frozen papaya to your next smoothie. The light sweetness of papaya can balance fruits with more intense flavors, like pineapple or kiwi.
Blend frozen papaya until smooth then freeze for a creamy and dairy-free frozen dessert.
Include papaya jam on your next cheese board for a sweet and savory twist.
Cut a firm, ripe papaya into slices, then sprinkle it with brown sugar. The cooking process will caramelize the sugars, yielding a succulent dish with a pumpkin-like taste.
Use raw papaya in soups for a unique and nutritious addition.
Incorporate raw papaya into curries and stews for a tropical twist.
Make a green papaya salsa or sabzi as a side dish or topping.