Mar 31, 2025, 02:54 PM IST

8 healthy ways to incorporate papaya into your diet

Monica Singh

Here are some ways by which you can incorporate papaya which is a healthy fruit into your daily diet.

Grate or julienne raw papaya and toss it with other vegetables like carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers. Add a light dressing of lime juice, salt, and pepper for a refreshing and nutritious salad.

Salads

Add fresh or frozen papaya to your next smoothie. The light sweetness of papaya can balance fruits with more intense flavors, like pineapple or kiwi.

Smoothies

Blend frozen papaya until smooth then freeze for a creamy and dairy-free frozen dessert.

Frozen Dessert

Include papaya jam on your next cheese board for a sweet and savory twist.

Cheese Board

Cut a firm, ripe papaya into slices, then sprinkle it with brown sugar. The cooking process will caramelize the sugars, yielding a succulent dish with a pumpkin-like taste.

Grilled or Roasted

Use raw papaya in soups for a unique and nutritious addition.

Soups

Incorporate raw papaya into curries and stews for a tropical twist.

Curries and Stews

Make a green papaya salsa or sabzi as a side dish or topping.

Salsas and Sabzi

Next: 8 animals that make their own food