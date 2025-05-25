May 25, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
Here is a list of eight healthy ways by using them you can add the nutritional benefits of muskmelon into your diet.
Blend muskmelon with other fruits like bananas, yogurt, or milk for a delicious and nutritious drink.
Cube muskmelon and add it to a fruit salad or a mixed greens salad for a sweet and refreshing twist.
Blend muskmelon with lemon juice and sugar (or a sweetener) and freeze for a healthy and refreshing dessert.
Use muskmelon in muffins, cakes, or even as a filling for pastries.
Muskmelon is a low-calorie, high-water content fruit, making it a great snack for weight management.
Blend muskmelon with milk, yogurt, and a touch of sweetener for a creamy and refreshing beverage.
Cut muskmelon into slices or cubes and eat it on its own. It's a refreshing and hydrating summer treat.
Muskmelon seeds have many health benefits and can be roasted and eaten as a snack or added to salads.