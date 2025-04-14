8 healthy habits for naturally glowing skin

Apr 14, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Here are eight healthy habits that you can follow to achieve that healthy looking skin.
Wash your face twice daily with a mild cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup. Avoid harsh scrubbing, as it can irritate the skin.
Use a moisturiser, especially if your skin is dry, to help prevent dryness and promote healthy collagen production.
Protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays by using sunscreen daily and seeking shade during peak hours.
Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to provide essential nutrients for skin health.
Drink plenty of water to help keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.
Stress can negatively impact skin health. Practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation or yoga.
Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night to allow your body to repair and rejuvenate.
Physical activity boosts blood circulation, delivering essential nutrients to the skin and promoting a healthy complexion.