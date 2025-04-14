Apr 14, 2025, 04:49 PM IST

8 healthy habits for naturally glowing skin

Monica Singh

Here are eight healthy habits that you can follow to achieve that healthy looking skin.

Wash your face twice daily with a mild cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup. Avoid harsh scrubbing, as it can irritate the skin.

Gentle Cleansing

Use a moisturiser, especially if your skin is dry, to help prevent dryness and promote healthy collagen production. 

Moisturise Regularly

Protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays by using sunscreen daily and seeking shade during peak hours.

Sun Protection

Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to provide essential nutrients for skin health. 

Healthy Diet

Drink plenty of water to help keep your skin hydrated from the inside out. 

Stay Hydrated

Stress can negatively impact skin health. Practice stress-reducing techniques like meditation or yoga. 

Manage Stress

Aim for 7-8 hours of quality sleep per night to allow your body to repair and rejuvenate. 

Get Enough Sleep

Physical activity boosts blood circulation, delivering essential nutrients to the skin and promoting a healthy complexion. 

Exercise Regularly

Next: 8 animals that make their own food