8 healthy food options for a light breakfast

Apr 17, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Here are some healthy food options idea for a light breakfast that you should checkout.
A classic choice, eggs are a great source of protein, and toast provides carbohydrates.
Combine fruit, yogurt, and a little milk or juice for a quick and refreshing breakfast.
This option provides protein, fibre, and healthy fats
Avocado is a good source of healthy fats, and you can top it with other healthy ingredients like eggs or red pepper flakes.
Oatmeal is a good source of fibre, and berries and nuts add extra nutrients and flavor.
A simple and customizable omelet with your favorite vegetables is a light and nutritious breakfast.
Opt for whole wheat pancakes for a bit more fibre, and use syrup in moderation.
A quick and easy option, especially if you're in a rush.