8 healthy food options for a light breakfast

Here are some healthy food options idea for a light breakfast that you should checkout.

A classic choice, eggs are a great source of protein, and toast provides carbohydrates. 

Scrambled Eggs with Toast

Combine fruit, yogurt, and a little milk or juice for a quick and refreshing breakfast. 

Fruit Smoothie

This option provides protein, fibre, and healthy fats

Yogurt with Granola and Fruit

Avocado is a good source of healthy fats, and you can top it with other healthy ingredients like eggs or red pepper flakes.

Avocado Toast

Oatmeal is a good source of fibre, and berries and nuts add extra nutrients and flavor. 

Oatmeal with Berries and Nuts

A simple and customizable omelet with your favorite vegetables is a light and nutritious breakfast. 

Veggie Omelet

Opt for whole wheat pancakes for a bit more fibre, and use syrup in moderation.

Whole Wheat Pancakes with Syrup

A quick and easy option, especially if you're in a rush.

English Muffin with Peanut Butter and Honey

