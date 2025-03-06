8 health benefits of morning walk

Mar 6, 2025, 12:16 PM IST
Here are some health benefits of morning walk you should know about.
A brisk walk to start your day can leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Studies have found that regular exercise such as walking, can have a significant role in increasing your energy levels. It helps in reducing fatigue, keeping you feeling energised throughout your day.
Improved self-esteem, better mood, reduction in stress and anxiety – a morning walk can offer excellent benefits for your mental health. Not only does it give you time out to think, reflect and clear your mind, exercise helps to release endorphins and serotonin, which are your body’s natural mood and self-esteem enhancers.
Being active can boost the effects of melatonin (natural sleep hormone) which can help you fall asleep easier. A morning walk is not only a great way to see the sunrise or catch up with friends, exposing yourself to the bright morning sun can assist in setting your natural circadian rhythm which improves your sleep cycle, promoting a healthy night’s sleep.
Walking has a number of excellent physical health benefits, but did you know, fitting a walk in the morning into your daily schedule can boost your brain function. Researchers have found walking increases the supply of blood to the brain which is linked to improved cognitive function, memory, concentration and problem solving.
Lower blood pressure, improved blood circulation, and a reduced risk of heart disease – a walk to start your day can be a great way to keep your heart healthy and prevent high blood pressure. The Heart Foundation found walking for an average of 30 minutes a day can lower your risk of heart disease by 35%.
Walking may be one of the simplest forms of physical activity and can help you lose weight. It can be very effective in preventing diabetes and other various age related diseases. One study found going for a daily 30 minute walk, can protect against both type-2 diabetes and obesity, helping kickstart your weight loss journey.
Not only does walking in the morning help you feel energised to take on your day, it can assist in building lower body-strength, which is an important element of good balance. A combination of walking, strength training and stretch exercises can improve your balance and prevent falls, which unfortunately can be a common occurrence as you age.
Getting out of bed in the morning can be a difficult task for some due to muscle stiffness and joint pain. Walking in the morning can help protect your joints through lubricating and strengthening the muscles around the joints, adding to the long list of benefits of morning walking.