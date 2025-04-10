8 habits to improve your self-esteem and confidence

Apr 10, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Here is a list of eight habits that can help you improve your self-esteem and confidence.
Treat yourself with the same kindness and understanding you would offer a friend.
Break down larger goals into smaller, achievable steps to build a sense of accomplishment.
Identify and replace negative thoughts with positive and encouraging ones.
Regularly repeat positive statements about yourself to reinforce your self-worth.
Surround yourself with people who uplift and encourage you.
Exercise has numerous benefits, including boosting mood and improving self-esteem.
Make time for activities that nurture your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Acknowledge and celebrate both small and large achievements to reinforce your capabilities.