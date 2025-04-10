Apr 10, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

8 habits to improve your self-esteem and confidence

Monica Singh

Here is a list of eight habits that can help you improve your self-esteem and confidence.

Treat yourself with the same kindness and understanding you would offer a friend.

Practice Self-Compassion

Break down larger goals into smaller, achievable steps to build a sense of accomplishment. 

Set Realistic Goals

Identify and replace negative thoughts with positive and encouraging ones.

Challenge Negative Self-Talk

Regularly repeat positive statements about yourself to reinforce your self-worth.

Engage in Positive Self-Affirmations

Surround yourself with people who uplift and encourage you.

Build a Supportive Social Network

Exercise has numerous benefits, including boosting mood and improving self-esteem.

Engage in Regular Physical Activity

Make time for activities that nurture your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Prioritize Self-Care

Acknowledge and celebrate both small and large achievements to reinforce your capabilities.

Celebrate Your Accomplishments

