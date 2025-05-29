8 foods that may help boost testosterone

May 29, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
Tuna is full of vitamin D, which helps the body make more testosterone. It’s also good for your heart and overall health.
Egg yolks have vitamin D and healthy fats. These nutrients can help your body produce more testosterone naturally.
These greens are rich in magnesium, a mineral that may increase testosterone levels by reducing stress and improving blood flow.
Oysters have a lot of zinc, which is important for hormone health. Low zinc levels are linked to low testosterone.
Drinking pomegranate juice or eating the fruit may boost testosterone and improve your mood and energy levels.
Ginger has been used in traditional medicine for years. Studies show it may help raise testosterone and improve sperm health.
These fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, both of which can support testosterone levels.
Avocados are full of healthy fats, magnesium, and a mineral called boron, all of which may help keep testosterone levels balanced.