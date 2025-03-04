8 face yoga exercise for anti ageing

Mar 4, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Here are eight face yoga exercise that can help you in anti-ageing also will make you appear younger.
For this face yoga method, puff out your face like a blowfish or bullfrog by filling your cheeks with air until your face is full, puffed, and round. Release and repeat.
You’ll want to mimic your best childhood fish face for this exercise. To do so, suck your cheeks inward while pursing your lips. Release and repeat.
Who doesn’t love smiling loud and proud? With this facial yoga exercise, you’re going first, smile big (with teeth)! Then, gently place your finger between your nose and lips. Raise your muscles while gently pressing down, creating resistance. Release and repeat.
Bend your head back, craning your neck so that your chin is pointing at the ceiling. Then, press your tongue to the roof of your mouth, smile (we love exercises with a happy facial expression), and swallow. As always, release your position and repeat.
Widen your eyes as big as you can for your best surprised face. Hold this expression as long as you can—even until your eyes start to water! After, relax your face and repeat.
This face yoga method is different than the others in the fact that, well, it requires you to do nothing—besides relax your face. Close your eyes and allow your face to become completely still with no clenched muscles. Keep your mind from wandering and instead just focus on your breathing.
All you have to do for this simple face yoga pose is stick your tongue out as far as you can. Hold, release, and repeat!
This face yoga exercise resembles a facial expression you can imagine a ghost making. Open your mouth to form an “O,” then curl your lips inward around your teeth. Drop your jaw as far as possible, then look up.