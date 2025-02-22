Feb 22, 2025, 10:53 AM IST
Here are some simple yet effective that can help you fight ageing skin and help you achieve youthful skin.
Use sunscreen every day, especially in the middle of the day. You can also wear protective clothing.
Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and flushed of toxins.
Apply moisturizer every day to trap water in your skin.
Get enough sleep so your skin can repair itself and your anti-aging products can work better.
Use warm water and a mild cleanser to remove makeup and pollution.
Vitamin C helps your body produce collagen, which gives your skin structure and strength.
Tobacco smoke can lead to premature wrinkles and dull skin.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.