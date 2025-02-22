Feb 22, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

8 tips to deal with skin ageing

Monica Singh

Here are some simple yet effective that can help you fight ageing skin and help you achieve youthful skin. 

Use sunscreen every day, especially in the middle of the day. You can also wear protective clothing. 

Protect your skin from the sun

Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats. 

Eat a healthy diet

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and flushed of toxins. 

Stay hydrated

Apply moisturizer every day to trap water in your skin. 

Moisturise

Get enough sleep so your skin can repair itself and your anti-aging products can work better. 

Sleep enough

Use warm water and a mild cleanser to remove makeup and pollution.

Wash your face gently

Vitamin C helps your body produce collagen, which gives your skin structure and strength. 

Use products with vitamin C

Tobacco smoke can lead to premature wrinkles and dull skin. 

Avoid smoking

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

