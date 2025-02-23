Feb 23, 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Whiteheads can be stubborn so here are some simple yet effective home remedies to cure whiteheads.
Exposing the skin to steam encourages clogged pores to release trapped dirt and bacteria. A person affected by whiteheads can try boiling some water, putting it in a bowl, and then holding the affected area of their body over the bowl.
According to a 2019 study, apple cider vinegar has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties. It also contains antimicrobial acetic acid, which can reduce bacteria on the skin and as a result, may help to control whiteheads.
Lemon juice is an acidic astringent. As a result, it may counteract excess oil on the skin. However, there is very limited research about using lemon juice to treat whiteheads or acne.
Tea tree oil is an antiseptic that can reduce the amount of bacteria that causes acne. Many facial cleansers, washes, and toners contain tea tree essential oil.
A person can use honey as a spot treatment or as a mask. To make a spot treatment, a person just needs to apply a small amount of honey to the whitehead. For a mask, a person can mix the honey with lemon juice to apply to the face and rinse off after 15 minutes.
Witch hazel is often used as an anti-inflammatory astringent to improve oily skin. It may also tighten pores. However, more research is needed to fully understand how effective witch hazel is against whiteheads and acne.
Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA). It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties and promotes exfoliation. It works by breaking down the bonds between skin cells trapped inside a pore so they can be released more easily. It can also reduce the amount of sebum the skin produces, helping people whose whiteheads are caused by oily skin.
Benzoyl peroxide has antibacterial properties and can reduce sebum production. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved benzoyl peroxide as a treatment for acne.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.