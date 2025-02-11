8 creative wedding favours your guests will be excited to take home

Feb 11, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Here are some amazing wedding gifts ideas that your guests will surely love.
Are you a stress baker? Why not turn those delicious treats into wedding favors, like this bride did? The couple attached hand-drawn tags (featuring their three pets!) to these sweet treats for an extra personal touch.
This bride and groom sent their guests off with baby evergreens that could be planted when guests arrived home.
Who doesn't love new wall art? These botanical prints pull double duty—guests can take them home as favors, while the tags serve as seating assignments with names and table numbers.
Keep your love burning well after your wedding has ended by gifting candles as wedding favors.
From overnight oats to hot tea, guests will reach for this sweet favor for months to come. Use a dainty ribbon to attach a micro dipper to the miniature honey pot to complete the gift.
A beautiful, detailed handkerchief is the perfect wedding favor. For both warm (or emotional) ceremonies, guests can use it to wipe sweat from their brows or swipe tears from their eyes.
An illustrated label makes a chocolate bar infinitely more sophisticated. Dark or milk is up to you, but the bars are sure to be a hit for guests with a sweet tooth (so, everyone!).
The best hosts keep the party going long after the night comes to a close. Do just that by sending guests home with ingredients for the perfect Moscow Mules (or another of your favorite drinks).