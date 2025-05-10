May 10, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Here is a list of eight yoga asanas that you should do in the morning daily.
A foundational pose that improves posture and stability, strengthening the legs, abdomen, and glutes.
Strengthens the legs and core, while also opening the hips and stretching the back.
Stretches the entire body, improves circulation, and strengthens the upper body, core, and legs.
Strengthens the back and spine, tones the abdominal muscles, and improves digestion.
A restorative pose that relieves stress and tension, stretches the back and hips, and calms the nervous system.
Improves balance, strengthens leg and core muscles, and promotes blood flow.
Strengthens the legs, core, and shoulders, improves balance, and increases stamina.
Stretches the spine, hamstrings, and back muscles, while also improving digestion and reducing stress.