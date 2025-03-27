8 DIY natural face cleanser

Mar 27, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Here are some natural DIY face cleanser that you can try using if you have acne prone or sensitive skin.
Cucumber juice has vitamin E and antioxidants that help cleanse your pores. Rose water can combat redness and soothe your skin. This homemade face pack for glowing skin will leave your skin glowing and healthy.
Honey is a natural humectant that has antibacterial properties too. Honey benefits skin by tightening pores on the face and fighting acne too. Regular usage can brighten your skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes.
Being rich in lactic acid, yoghurt helps cleanse your skin and get rid of dead skin cells. It also helps reduce blemishes and unclog pores. Gram flour, on the other hand, is a gentle ingredient that helps brighten your skin and it is a very common skin cleansing home remedy.
This oil is a skin-strengthening ingredient and works wonders for dry skin. Enriched with fatty acids and vitamin E, this oil deeply nourishes your skin and fights damage.
Oatmeal has skin-brightening properties and can help you get rid of dead skin cells. Yoghurt has lactic acid that can help exfoliate your skin and give you a brighter complexion. This cleanser can also tighten your pores.
Aloe vera contains loads of nutrients like vitamin E and antioxidants. Aloe vera contains aloin, which is a natural compound that helps reduce pigmentation. This aloe vera cleanser helps soothe your skin and attain an even-toned complexion.
Sandalwood can tighten your pores and remove deep-seated impurities from your skin. Rose water soothes your skin. This cleanser is suitable for all skin types and can give your skin a radiant complexion.
From absorbing all impurities from face to balancing sebum production, one may find a plethora of benefits of Multani Mitti for face. Rose water can combat inflammation and soothes your skin. This combo can tighten your pores and give your skin a healthy glow.