8 DIY multani mitti face packs for clear skin

Feb 21, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Here are some amazing and simple DIY multani mitti face pack recipes for bright and glowing skin
For those of us with dry skin, this nourishing Multani Mitti face pack for dry skin is a game-changer. This Multani Mitti face mask for dry skin helps to hydrate and soften the skin, leaving it feeling supple and refreshed.
If you’re looking to remove tan and even out your skin tone, this Multani Mitti face pack is perfect for you. This multani mitti face pack for tan removal helps to lighten the skin and reduce the appearance of sun damage.
This Multani Mitti homemade face pack for oily skin is just amazing! It is excellent for those of us with oily skin prone to acne. It is one of the best face packs for acne that helps to control excess oil production and fight acne-causing bacteria.
For a brighter, more radiant complexion, try this Multani Mitti face pack. This skin-brightening face mask helps to remove dead skin cells and reveal fresher, glowing skin.
Revitalise dull skin with this energising Multani Mitti face pack. This homemade face pack for glowing skin helps to improve circulation and give your skin a healthy glow.
Smooth out your skin’s texture with this Multani Mitti face pack. It helps to exfoliate and refine pores, leaving your skin feeling silky smooth.
Target those pesky blackheads and whiteheads with this Multani Mitti face pack. It helps to deep clean pores and remove impurities.
Combat signs of ageing with this nourishing Multani Mitti face pack. This anti-ageing face mask helps to tighten skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.