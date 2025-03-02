Mar 2, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Dealing with dandruff can be a headache so to stop this headache here are some simple yet effective DIY mask to fight dandruff.
It might be worth trying a lemon for dandruff. The citric acid in lemon juice can help adjust the pH of your hair. Yogurt can help in repairing hair damage and conditioning your hair. The topical application of honey can help in improving conditions like dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.
Green tea exhibits antifungal effects and can help in getting rid of Malassezia fungus that causes dandruff. Peppermint essential oil provides a cooling effect and helps in getting rid of dandruff. The vinegar in the rinse helps balance scalp pH and oil production.
Hibiscus leaves have been used to treat scalp conditions like dandruff since ancient times. A poly herbal hair oil that included hibiscus extracts was found to exhibit potential anti-dandruff activity. Fenugreek seed paste can not only promote hair growth but also treat dandruff.
Avocados are rich in antioxidants that help maintain scalp health. This deep conditioning mask soothes the scalp and restores luster to hair. Olive oil softens your hair and strengthens it.
This is an excellent mask for people with dry hair. Bananas can help condition your hair and control dandruff. Olive oil can help make your hair soft and strengthen it. The citric acid in lemon juice can help balance your hair’s pH (1). Honey can help in reducing dandruff.
Coconut oil has shown to help relieve mild to moderate atopic dermatitisi. Hence, it may also help in getting rid of dandruff. Coconut oil penetrates the hair shaft easily and reduces hair damage.
Eggs and yogurt provide your scalp with the nourishment and moisture it needs. If you have mild dandruff, a little extra conditioning and nourishment are all it takes to tackle the problem.
Fenugreek is one of the most common remedies for dandruff. It has strong antifungal properties that boost scalp health and tackle dandruff.