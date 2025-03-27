8 DIY face mask to soothe sunburn

Mar 27, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Here are some simple yet effective DIY face mask that can help you remove tan and also soothe sun burn.
Apply pure aloe vera gel directly to the sunburned area to soothe and hydrate the skin.
Blend half a cucumber with a tablespoon of plain yogurt and apply to the face for 20-25 minutes, then rinse with cool water.
Combine 2 tablespoons of oatmeal with 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of plain yogurt, apply to the face, and leave on for 10-20 minutes before rinsing.
Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with the juice of half a lemon or orange, apply to the face, and leave on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.
Brew a cup of green tea, let it cool, and mix 2 tablespoons of the brewed tea with the juice of half a lemon. Apply to the face for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with cool water.
Mix turmeric powder and baking powder in a bowl. Gradually add rose water, stirring continuously until a smooth paste forms. Apply this blend to your face and let it sit for 5 minutes.
Blend half a cucumber with a handful of fresh mint leaves and apply to the face for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with cool water.