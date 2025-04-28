8 desert camping stays to explore in Jaisalmer 

Jaisalmer, the Golden City, is not just about majestic forts and intricate havelis. It's also an endless golden sands, to experience the magic of the Thar Desert, camping in Jaisalmer is a must.
Sujan Serai Camp Resort is a luxury accommodation, that provides the most amazing glamping experience.
Damodar Desert Camp offers a luxurious desert camping experience. Stay in tents, savor delectable Rajasthani cuisine, and indulge in activities like camel safaris, jeep safaris, and dune bashing.
Shama Desert Camp is a luxurious camp that offers an unforgettable desert experience. Stay in tents, indulge in thrilling activities, and enjoy a mesmerizing cultural program.
Sangram Desert Camp offers a unique blend of luxury and adventure. Stay in spacious tents, relax by the pool, and embark on thrilling activities like quad biking, hot air balloon rides, and desert safaris.
Jaisalmer Desert Camp provides a comfortable stay in well-maintained tents. Enjoy delicious Rajasthani cuisine and participate in exciting activities. Gather around a bonfire under the starry sky.
Sam Sand Dunes Desert safari offers a luxurious experience. As the sun sets, gather around a bonfire, listen to folk music, and gaze at the mesmerizing starry sky.
Amazing Desert Camping offers a blend of luxury and tradition. Stay in comfortable tents and embark on a camel safari to witness the stunning sunrise over the dunes, and capture unforgettable memories.